SLIDESHOW: Monday rain leads to rescues and flooding

Firefighters ventured into swift-flowing water on a flooded street in Apache Junction to rescue a driver trapped in a car with water nearly up to its hood.

Heavy rain on Monday morning caused street flooding in many areas of the East Valley.

[APP USERS: Click/tap here to view slideshow]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.