Hamilton High hazing allegations: Police recommend charges against former football coach, principal

Hamilton High hazing allegations: Police recommend charges against former football coach, principalPosted: Updated:
Attorney survives 5 days in desert by drinking urine, eating cactus
A Southern California attorney survived for five days lost in the desert by drinking his own urine and eating cactus after breaking his heel and pelvis on what was supposed to be a half-day hike.More >
Surge of dog attacks in Tempe has left dogs dead, residents scared
Residents in a Tempe neighborhood say they are scared. They say there has been a recent surge of dog attacks that have left some dogs dead.More >
PD: Man dies after found with gunshot wounds in west Phoenix
A man died after he was found with gunshot wounds Sunday evening in west Phoenix, police said.More >
Goodyear police arrest teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a student
Goodyear police have arrested a teacher for alleged sexual misconduct with a 13-year-old student. Police say 27-year-old Brittany Zamora was taken into custody Wednesday.More >
Iowa family found dead in Mexico inhaled a toxic gas, authorities say
The bodies of Kevin Wayne Sharp; his wife, Amy Marie Sharp; their son, Sterling, 12; and daughter Adrianna, 7, were discovered Friday at a rental condominium in the beach town of Tulum.More >
Woman finds identical twin sister after 33 years apart
Amanda Dunford was only seven or eight years old when she learned she had a twin sister.More >
DPS: Wrong-way driver arrested in crash that killed 3 people on I-10 near Quartzsite
Authorities say a fatal wreck reportedly caused by a wrong-way driver shut down a 14-mile section of westbound Interstate 10 in western Arizona for hours Saturday.More >
'He's a fighter' - 2-year-old diagnosed with rare 'Vanishing Bone' disease
'He's a fighter' - 2-year-old diagnosed with rare 'Vanishing Bone' diseaseAn Ottawa County boy is battling a disease so rare, less than 300 cases have been reported in the entire world.More >An Ottawa County boy is battling a disease so rare, less than 300 cases have been reported in the entire world.More >
Take a flight back to the 1970s with a retro dining experience
Get ready for a flight back in time.More >
'Player of the Year' spends spring break hard at work
Taylor Chavez knows the value of hard work and the Gatorade Player of the Year is spending spring break trying to make some extra cash before heading off to college.More >
Good Samaritans jump in to help Chandler police officer fighting with suspect
Justin Erickson didn't think twice about jumping into action to help a Chandler police officer arrest 32-year-old Mathew Martinez, who was wanted for drugs and shoplifting.More >
Hamilton High School hazing case
Settlement conference scheduled in Hamilton High School hazing case
Settlement conference scheduled in Hamilton High School hazing case
The sole Hamilton High School student charged as an adult in the football team's hazing scandal is expected to appear in court for a settlement conference this morning.More >
The sole Hamilton High School student charged as an adult in the football team's hazing scandal is expected to appear in court for a settlement conference this morning.More >
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney: No charges for school officials in Hamilton High hazing case
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Maricopa County Attorney Bill Montgomery held a press conference Wednesday morning on the current investigation into the hazing reported on the football team at Hamilton High School in Chandler early last year. Montgomery said there is not enough evidence to charge the principal, athletic director or head football coach with any crime related to not reporting the alleged abuse.More >
Criminal cases of 2 teens charged in Hamilton HS hazing scandal now resolved
Criminal cases of 2 teens charged in Hamilton HS hazing scandal now resolved
The criminal cases against two teenagers criminally charged as a result of the Hamilton High School sex hazing scandal have been resolved in juvenile court.More >
The criminal cases against two teenagers criminally charged as a result of the Hamilton High School sex hazing scandal have been resolved in juvenile court.More >
Teen accused in Hamilton High School hazing incident heads back to court
Teen accused in Hamilton High School hazing incident heads back to court
A teen accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims in the Hamilton High School hazing incident is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.More >
A teen accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims in the Hamilton High School hazing incident is scheduled to appear in court Tuesday morning.More >