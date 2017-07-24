Car gets trapped on flooded road; driver rescued

Emergency crews rescued a driver from a car that got stuck on a flooded road in Apache Junction on Monday morning.

It happened at approximately 9 a.m. near 16th Avenue and Ironwood Drive.

The young female driver appeared upset and perhaps scared but she was not hurt.

[RAW VIDEO: Water rescue in Apache Junction]

"Some of these come on so sudden," said Capt. Mike Paul with the Superstition Fire & Medical District. "I did speak with the victim this morning. She said it was very slow moving when she drove through it and all of the sudden it was just there on her."

These water rescues are risky for everyone involved.

[SLIDESHOW: Monday rain leads to rescues and flooding]

"There is dangers with any of the rescues that we do," Capt. Paul explained. "They're trained in it. We take all the precautions we can. We have people down stream. We have people up monitoring up stream from the incident to make sure there's no large debris."

[RAW VIDEO: Fire captain explains risky water rescue]

Trees, small sheds and other structures can be carried through a wash after a downpour. Those objects could certainly be a hazard for emergency crews and the people they are trying to help.

Rescuers will typically advise people in these situations to stay inside their vehicles.

That was the advice this driver got when she called 911.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Monsoon 2017]

"The car is heavier. It's going to stay put a lot longer than if you were to step out and get washed down. It's easier for us to do a rescue. We know where you are at that point," said Capt. Paul. "We don't know what's down these washes so we like them to stay put."

In this case, rescuers were able to talk to the trapped driver on her cell phone and let her know to remain clam as they were formulating a plan while assembling crews.

[SLIDESHOW: Best of Arizona's 2017 monsoon]

"It may look like from their vantage point that not a lot's happening but a lot is happening," said Capt. Paul. "I can understand from her viewpoint that there are all these rescue crews it doesn't appear anything is happening but we assess the situation we come up with the right plan and that's for the safety of everybody."

[VIDEO: Widespread rain floods roads all over the Valley]

[VIDEO: Impressive rain fall totals over past 24 hours]

[RAW VIDEO: Aerial view of flooding in Apache Junction - Part 1]

[RAW VIDEO: Aerial view of flooding in Apache Junction - Part 2]

[RAW VIDEO: Aerial view of flooding in Apache Junction - Part 3]

Our Special Ops Team in coordination with @sfmd_az_gov successfully rescued 1 patient from the vehicle stuck in the wash. #Monsoon2017 pic.twitter.com/HOF4laGOfk — Mesa Fire & Medical (@MesaFireDept) July 24, 2017

Two more streets closed as of 10 am:



- 16th Ave. west of Ironwood

- San Marcos at 13th Ave https://t.co/xN99OABHma — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 24, 2017

Latest road closures in Apache Junction:

-Lost Dutchman; closed between Cortez Rd. and Goldfield Rd.

-Foothill... https://t.co/JFRNdV2NTP — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 24, 2017

As the rains continue in already-saturated areas, authorities are closing roadways due to flooding. Currently,... https://t.co/jPXZWaFRc3 — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 24, 2017

Streets are flooding throughout the community. Some may be closed for a time this morning. Please take caution. https://t.co/XBPGKoXVY4 — AJ Police Department (@AJPoliceDept) July 24, 2017

Heavy Rain in AJ and Mesa still flowing south to San Tan Valley. Stay out of low lying areas,washes, and crossings. Turn around..don't drown pic.twitter.com/2NMb3NZowZ — Rural Metro Fire (@RuralMetroCAZ) July 24, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.