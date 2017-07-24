Wet roads, flood advisories plague Phoenix's Monday morning commute

Rain from the monsoon storms has plagued much of Phoenix's Monday morning commute causing traffic backup. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix highways are slick with rain, some roads are closed from floods and several counties are under flood advisories

Maricopa and Pinal counties are under a flash flood advisory until 9:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service said several locations will experience flooding including Mesa, Scottsdale and Gilbert.

Pinal County Public Works advised drivers to avoid Empire Boulevard from Ellsworth Road to Gary Road for the next several hours due to flooding issues.

State Route 239 and Indian Route Three in Maricopa is also closed due to flooding.

822 AM: Flood advisory also issued for much of West Valley until 1115 AM. Heavy rain and localized street flooding likely! #azwx pic.twitter.com/3OAlP4FhY3 — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2017

817AM: Flood advisory for much of SW Maricopa and NW Pinal counties thru noon. Includes I-10 btwn Casa Grande and SE Valley. #azwx pic.twitter.com/S392LQqVIF — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2017

FLASH FLOOD WARNING for east valley. Avoid flooded areas! #azwx pic.twitter.com/mQUon84DxD — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) July 24, 2017

5:33am Heads up! Heavy rain and lighting heading toward Apache Junction this morning #azwx pic.twitter.com/OXjMEmN3nR — Ian Schwartz (@SchwartzTV) July 24, 2017

Heading out for work or school (for those starting school today!)? Pack the umbrella! Showers/storms could be w/ us thru the aftn. #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2017

Flash Flood Warning just issued for the East Vly replaces the Advisory we had out earlier. Safely share any flooding pics when U can! #azwx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2017

Flash Flood Warning including Apache Junction AZ, Queen Creek AZ, Fountain Hills AZ until 10:15 AM MST pic.twitter.com/suQn4zGZJk — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 24, 2017

