Wet roads, flood advisories plague Phoenix's Monday morning commute

By Shane DeGrote, Content Producer
Rain from the monsoon storms has plagued much of Phoenix's Monday morning commute causing traffic backup. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5) Rain from the monsoon storms has plagued much of Phoenix's Monday morning commute causing traffic backup. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Rain from the monsoon storms has plagued much of Phoenix's Monday morning commute causing traffic backup on several highways and roads.

Phoenix highways are slick with rain, some roads are closed from floods and several counties are under flood advisories 

Maricopa and Pinal counties are under a flash flood advisory until 9:15 a.m.

The National Weather Service said several locations will experience flooding including Mesa, Scottsdale and Gilbert.

Pinal County Public Works advised drivers to avoid Empire Boulevard from Ellsworth Road to Gary Road for the next several hours due to flooding issues.

State Route 239 and Indian Route Three in Maricopa is also closed due to flooding.

