ADOT to rebuild five miles of Interstate 40 west of Williams

FLAGSTAFF To address the beating a section of Interstate 40 just west of Williams has taken over many winters, the Arizona Department of Transportation will begin reconstructing five miles of roadway in both directions on Monday, July 24.

The $34 million project, which will start with the eastbound direction between mileposts 156 and 161, will literally rebuild the roadway from the ground up, including laying a new foundation.

Drivers heading east on I-40 toward Williams and Flagstaff will cross the median on a temporary road and share lanes with westbound I-40 traffic through the project area, with one lane of travel in each direction. Drivers should slow down and budget for extra travel time.

"We worked to push this much-needed project though the approval stages so it could begin this summer and address the damage this section of I-40 has taken over the years due to weather," said Audra Merrick, ADOT's North Central District engineer. "This project will provide the best possible fix for that damage. We know that I-40 is a critical route for travelers and truckers."

Crews will rebuild the westbound side of the interstate next summer.

ADOT is currently repaving 12 miles of I-40 in each direction closer to Flagstaff between mileposts 179 and 191. The $13.9 million project, which is about halfway complete, includes minor bridge repairs at the Bellemont, A-1 Mountain and Riordan overpasses as well as new guardrail.

Since 2014, ADOT has invested more than $100 million in paving projects along most of the 360-mile I-40 corridor in Arizona.

