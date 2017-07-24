Silent Witness hoping to nab Mesa Circle K armed robbery suspect

Silent Witness is asking for the public's help in locating a suspect who robbed two Circle K stores earlier this month. (Source: Silent Witness)

The suspect, a black male in his late teens to early 20s, robbed a Circle K on Broadway Road on July 6 and Dobson Road on July 14.

The man, wearing a "Marvel Comics" print, multi-colored hoodie, entered the listed Circle K stores and confronted the clerks.

[PDF: Silent Witness searching for armed robbery suspect in Mesa]

He demanded money and threatened that he had a handgun, Silent Witness said.

The clerks complied, giving the suspect money and the suspect then took off on foot.

Anyone with information on this armed robbery is asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

