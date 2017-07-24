Small vacant house catches fire in Phoenix

A small vacant house caught fire in Phoenix early Monday morning, according to Phoenix fire. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix fire quickly got control of the vacant house fire, located near 27th Avenue and Glendale Avenue.

No civilians were injured nor were any firefighters while battling the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still unknown, Phoenix fire said.

