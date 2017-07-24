Phoenix police searching for fast food robbery suspect

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to at least three robberies that occurred during the beginning of this month. (Source: Silent Witness)

Phoenix police are searching for a suspect wanted in connection to at least three fast-food robberies that occurred during the beginning of this month.

The first week of July, between July 1 and July 4, a 23-year-old white male entered several businesses including Subway, Starbucks and Dairy Queen with his face covered.

[PDF: Silent Witness flier for string of Phoenix robberies]

The suspect, who has tattoos on the back of both arms, demanded money while keeping his right hand behind his back, Silent Witness said.

Once he obtained the money from the employees, the suspect flees the area in a gray or silver four-door car.

If anyone has information regarding this case, please call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

