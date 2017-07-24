ADOT: Diverging diamond interchange proposed for I-17 at Happy Valley Road

The Arizona Department of Transportation will host an informational meeting about the proposed diverging diamond interchange for Interstate 17 at Happy Valley Road. (Source: ADOT)

The Arizona Department of Transportation will host an informational meeting about the proposed diverging diamond interchange for Interstate 17 at Happy Valley Road.

The meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the Goelet A. Beuf Community Center.

ADOT is proposing a diverging diamond interchange to replace roundabouts at the I-17 and Happy Valley Road interchange as a way to provide efficient and safe traffic flow.

The difference between a diverging diamond interchange and a standard diamond interchange is local street traffic makes a temporary shift to the left side while crossing the freeway, allowing for direct left turns onto entrance ramps without waiting at an additional traffic signal, ADOT said.

ADOT examined several options but determined that a diverging diamond interchange would be better able to manage the growing volume of traffic at Happy Valley Road and reduce the amount of time drivers spend waiting at traffic signals.

ADOT said more than 80 diverging diamond interchanges have been constructed in 29 states since 2009.

The I-17 project will also include reconstructing the I-17 interchange at Pinnacle Peak Road, which is a traditional diamond interchange but with increased traffic capacity.

The diverging diamond interchange at Happy Valley Road will also have less impact on local businesses and commuters since traffic will continue to use the existing interchange while most of the construction work is taking place, ADOT said.

Diverging diamond interchanges will be built at two locations along the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway at Desert Foothills Parkway and 17th Avenue.

