Coronado National Forest to seed wildfire-scarred land

The Coronado National Forest has received funding to start aerial seeding of more than 1,000 acres that were burned in a recent wildfire in southern Arizona.

Forest officials say projects also were approved to clear drainage channels of debris, provide road stabilization and protection, and establish safety measures for roads, trails and developed sites within the fire area.

The work will be done over the next several weeks and will be monitored to determine their success in mitigating the wildfire's damage.

During the past week, the scarred land has been hit by several significant rainstorms that have resulted in a high flow of water off the burned area.

