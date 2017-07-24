Avondale mom found guilty except insane in 2015 case of drowned twin sons

An Avondale mother was found guilty except insane on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the 2015 case of the drowning of her twin sons and attempt to drown her stepbrother. (Source: MCSO)

An Avondale mother was found guilty except insane on two counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder in the 2015 case of the drowning of her twin sons and attempted drowning of her stepbrother, according to Maricopa County Superior Court officials.

Mireya Alejandra Lopez, 24, was sentenced to two consecutive life sentences for the murders of her 2-year-old boys, plus 20 years for attempted murder of her, at the time, 3-year-old stepbrother.

The judge on the case directed that she be transported to the Arizona State Hospital under the jurisdiction of the Psychiatric Security Review Board, court officials said.

The senseless drownings occurred on August 20, 2015, at Lopez's home in Avondale.

Lopez was arrested and confessed to police that she drowned her two twin toddlers "because nobody loved them and nobody loved her," the officer wrote in his report.

The two boys were rushed to the hospital but were pronounced dead at the hospital.

Lopez also attempted to drown her stepbrother in the same bathtub. However, Lopez's mother, Mireya Kissi, stopped her from drowning the child.

Police said Lopez had a history of mental illness, for which she took medication.

Lopez pleaded not guilty to the charges in September 2015.

