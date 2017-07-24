Monsoon storms bring flooding throughout Arizona

Three people had to be rescued from their vehicle because of flooding. (Source: Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department)

The rain in Mesa caught some people by surprise. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Flood hit the Valley and the High Country on Sunday. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A few different parts of Arizona saw flooding on Sunday thanks to the monsoon.

Sedona and Prescott received heavy rain in the afternoon. There was some flooding in the streets. A Fry's Food Store in Cottonwood was flooded. Workers had to sweep flood waters out of the grocery store.

A monsoon storm came from the east and another came from the south that dropped rain, lightning and dust in the Phoenix area, mostly in the East Valley.

Queen Creek saw 1.26 inches of rain while Mesa saw .94 inch and Tempe saw .59 inch.

Queen Creek Fire and Medical Department had to rescue three people from a vehicle at Sossaman Road and Sonoqui wash. Luckily, no one was injured.

The storm caught some people off guard.

"It did just come out of nowhere," said Shelby MacDonald, who had to run through the rain to go to the convenience store.

Marcus Tso said he usually enjoys the rain but not on Sunday. He had to walk through the wet weather to get home.

"If I was [sic] home then I would enjoy the rain but walking through the rain, no! It's a no go!" he said.

He turned his walk to a sprint to try and beat the downpour but moments later, the clouds opened up and the roaring rain came fast and hard.

But one thing is for sure, this summer shower definitely brought some much-needed relief from the heat and even brought in a little cool front.

"It is incredibly refreshing and I am freezing," MacDonald said.

Phoenix Sky Harbor saw some flight delays that were going to and from the West Coast because of the weather.

No major damage has been reported.

QCFMD successfully rescued 3 ppl from a vehicle @ Sossaman Rd & Sonoqui Wash; thankfully no injuries! #TurnAroundDontDrown pic.twitter.com/9jZVHsWCaZ — Queen Creek official (@TOQC_official) July 24, 2017

Roads are still wet and some spots continue to receive rain. Please slow down to avoid hydroplaning. #azwx #PhxTraffic pic.twitter.com/ZUFFm6hEUZ — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 24, 2017

