Crews rescue all 17 hikers that were stranded near Tucson

Crews were trying to rescue 9 people after 17 hikers were stranded Sunday, July 23, 2017 in Redington Pass near Tucson. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Crews successfully rescued 17 hikers that were stranded in the Tanque Verde Falls area of Redington Pass near Tucson Sunday evening, officials said.

Two people remained stranded overnight while crews devised ways to rescue them from the flash floods. According to KOLD, they were successfully rescued early Monday morning.

Authorities received a call about the hikers just after 5:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

[RAW VIDEO: Crews use helicopter to rescue stranded hikers]

A Pima County Sheriff's Department helicopter pulled 15 people, including a 4-year-old boy, from raging waters that resulted from flash flooding, according to a news release from the Pima County Sheriff's Department.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department, the Southern Arizona Rescue Association and Rural Metro Fire Department joined in the effort to help the 17 total hikers.

Crews managed to rescue seven more hikers on foot after flood waters subsided Sunday night.

