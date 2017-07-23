Gila County jail inmate dies; was found unresponsive in cell

Authorities in Gila County say a jail inmate has died after being found unresponsive in his cell.

County sheriff's officials say James Paul Gillum was treated for an unknown medical issue after being found in his cell at the county Jail in Globe at about 10:40 a.m. Saturday.

They say Gillum was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Sheriff's officials say they're investigating the inmate's death, but no other details have been immediately released.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.