Mesa couple celebrates 76 years of marriage

One Mesa couple is celebrating 76 years of marriage.

"I saw him for the first time, I was only 14, and told my girlfriend, 'I'm going to marry him,'" said Lillie Sandoval. 

For Ed Sandoval, those initial butterflies were mutual. 

"I liked her right away," Ed said. 

"He's kind of a character," Lillie said.

They invited their friends over this weekend for a big breakfast and some reminiscing. 

"He's really been wonderful to live with. Everything I do, he's there to help me to do it, whether I'm cooking, mopping, vacuuming," Lillie said.

Lillie and Ed said they've said "I do" to one another three times: once at the Justice of the Peace, another in the Catholic church and a third in the Mormon church. 

"We're stuck to each other," Lille said. "That's very important in a marriage, togetherness. We do everything pretty much." 

Ed has another ingredient in their recipe for success.

"Just learn when to say yes," he said.

