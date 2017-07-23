String of Buckeye vehicle break-ins caught on camera

Buckeye police are investigating a string of car break-ins across the city. In one night several cars where hit in the Sundance community.

In the early morning of Wednesday, several thieves rode around in a mini van up and down neighborhoods looking for unlocked cars. Luckily, one person who was a victim had a security camera capture the thieves in the act.

"He took a while in my car," Olga said.

Olga didn't want to give her full name or where she lives only that its in the community of Sundance. She has a clear shot of the thieves at work. They got into her car and stole her insurance card.

"Its kind of scary because we're sleeping here," Olga said.

She posted the video on a local social media site where another victim posted a video showing what looks like the same exact thieves hitting her car. Same M.O. same mini van.

Buckeye police are investigating.

