Top places in the Valley for tequila

Tequila is a staple of the southwest and rightfully deserves its own day (July 24). The Phoenix area is a prime spot for connoisseurs of the drink. Below are the top spots for getting a tequila-infused drink.

Cien Agaves Tacos & Tequila

This Scottsdale spot has shelves on shelves with awards for tequila and with good reason. Their margaritas are top notch and they have more than 100 distinct types of tequila and offer flights of tequila. Their specials aren’t too shabby either with half off the Cien Agaves Margarita during happy hour and half-price beergaritas on Margarita Mondays!

7228 E. First Ave. Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 970-9002

Taco Guild

An old church in central Phoenix has been transformed into a prime spot for tacos and tequila. Taco Guild has dozens of different types of tequila and offers vertical and horizontal flights. They also feature specialty tequila drinks from The Myth to These Boots are Made for Oaxacan. Their happy hour includes beer and tequila shot specials and an 1893 Margarita for about $6.

546 E. Osborn Road, Phoenix, AZ 85012

(602) 264-4143

Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar

15703 N 83rd Ave., Peoria, AZ 85382

(623) 878-0215

With walls plastered with southwestern art and plenty of Dia de Los Muertos-type of skulls throughout, Revolu Modern Taqueria + Bar is a prime location in the suburbs to dive into some great tequila. The restaurant features $3, $5, $7 and $10 shots plus four different tequila flights for Tequila Tuesday. There are also signature cocktails and a happy hour that includes a $5 Exotico Margarita.

Barrio Café

This Mexican restaurant has been a staple of Phoenix since 2002 with its prime selection of margaritas. Happy hour has half price drinks and you can enjoy those refreshing beverages on their patio. Barrio Café has three locations, all in central Phoenix, with one of them being at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.

2814 N 16th St., Phoenix, AZ 85006

(602) 636-0240

1301 W. Grand Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85007

(602) 252-2777

The Mission Old Town

The Mission is one of the more elegant eating places on the list where reservations are encouraged and you can book an event. The fancy yet casual spot features more than 80 kinds of tequila and about 10 types of mezcal. Their margaritas are easy to drink and for your adventurous types, there’s an avocado margarita. The main location is in Old Town Scottsdale but have another in north Scottsdale.

7122 E Greenway Pkwy, Scottsdale, AZ 85254

(480) 292-7800

3815 North Brown Avenue Scottsdale, AZ 85251

(480) 636-5005

La Hacienda

We're going to continue the fancy yet casual roll with La Hacienda at the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess. Once voted No. 1 Mexican restaurant, it boasts of more than 200 varieties from 36 different labels of tequilas. The most expensive will set you back $420, while the cheapest is $8 Jose Cuervo. So expect to spend a lot of cash if you go but you can't beat the selection.

7575 East Princess Drive., Scottsdale, Arizona

(480) 585-4848 ext. 7320

Juan Jaime’s Tacos and Tequila

It has tequila in the name so it's got to be good at tequila, right? This "modern and stylish with an upscale atmosphere" place may not have the wide range of tequilas as the others but they make their margarita mix from scratch and have a "skinny" margarita. They are also one of the few spots that are open until 2 a.m. The margaritas are just $4 from 4 to 8 p.m. for happy hour. There's a location in Chandler and Scottsdale

2510 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler, AZ

480-821-JUAN (5826)

20343 N. Hayden Rd #120, Scottsdale, AZ

480-515-JUAN (5826)

Isabel’s Amor

It's called one of Gilbert's best-kept secrets but shouldn't be a secret for long. There are dozens of tequilas at Isabel's Amor that are selected to showcase each region. Tequila connoisseurs can taste four different types of tequila flights while munching on $2 street tacos during happy hour, which is seven days a week, 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. The house margarita is $5 during those times as well.

1490 E. Williams Field Rd. Suite 101, Gilbert, Arizona

(480) 290-7060

Modern Margarita

As the brainchild of the Mill Avenue Management Group, Modern Margarita brings old school hospitality to the Mexican restaurant. The two locations, one in Phoenix (in the ghost town called City North) and the other in Chandler, feature a margarita and cocktail of the week. Bring your friends and trying a 40 oz fish bowl margarita. Need a pick me up? Try a frozen margarita with Red Bull. They have a wide selection of tequilas with three flight options.

5410 E High St., Phoenix, AZ

(602) 795-8111

1 E Boston St., Chandler, AZ

(480) 454-4295

Sierra Bonita Grill

This southwestern-style restaurant has a wide range of drinks but it’s the only one that has a margarita limit set at two (ish). It’s Kenny’s loosely guarded signature margarita recipe and it’s not for the light weights. The selection of tequila is decent with more than a dozen high-end tequilas starting at $10 per shot.

6933 N. 7th St. Phoenix, AZ 85014

(602) 264-0700

Mi Patio

For those “ballin’ on a budget” as the kids say, look no further than Mi Patio in Phoenix. Their margaritas on the rocks are $2.49 every day. Plus, you can get a margarita pitcher for around $10. Don’t let the cheap price fool you though. It has been voted in the top 10 for best margarita by New Times. They also have a shelf of tequilas.

3347 N. 7th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85013

(602) 277-4831

