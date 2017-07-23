Incredible video: Herd of elk visit home of 'Elk Whisperer' daily

It was an amazing rescue to see. An elk, desperate and tangled finds the home of a veterinarian for help.

We shared the incredible video about 10 months ago.

[RAW VIDEO: Up close with an elk in Pine, Arizona]

Veterinarian Debera Butler had to take matters into her own hands to save a tangled-up elk that stumbled upon her home in Pine. 3TV/CBS 5 talked to her about that day.

“So, this all started last Labor Day weekend when that Bull Elk we named TS Lucky, Tire Swing Lucky, stumbled into my yard of all yards with a tire swing totally entangled in his antlers and when nobody would come help me, I had to take matters into my own hands and use my pruners to cut him free.

She recorded the heroic moment she set him free.

“He came back two days later and was boggling in my yard with his girlfriend, and he came back numerous times since then.”

Butler, who's been coined the "Elk Whisperer,” says not only has he come back for visits but now, she gets visits from herd of elk. Even during our interview, her elk friends weren't shy to be on camera.

And today, Butler said she couldn't believe what she woke up to.

“I see them just about every day and today has been non-stop all day. In fact, this morning I had at least 30 of them in my yard and then they left for a little while and then they were back. And then with these three little babies the whole heard of all different ages were here.”

She says seeing the newest members of the elk family were an extra special surprise.

"I had the very nice surprise of waking up to three little babies with spots. I've been gone traveling for 2 weeks and all the mommas were traveling when I left so it was really cool to see their babies."

Neighbors tell Butler that when she’s away, the elk don’t come around much to her property, but as soon as she returns, the elk come to welcome her home.

