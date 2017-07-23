12-hour flash flood watch issued for 5 counties in Arizona

The National Weather Service has issued a 12-hour flash flood watch for Apache, Coconino, Navajo and Yavapai counties plus the northern portion of Gila County.

Meteorologists say the watch is in effect from noon Sunday until midnight.

They say monsoon moisture levels and instability will be at high levels and slow-moving storms may produce up to two inches of rainfall.

An upper level disturbance may move into northern Arizona late Sunday.

According to the Weather Service in Flagstaff, areas of particular concern are the Grand Canyon, Antelope Canyon and Havasu Canyon.

Monsoon conditions continue through Tuesday for most of Arizona.

