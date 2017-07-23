Police looking for man who scammed $12,500 from woman

The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, 6', 300 lbs. and has a goatee. (Source: Silent Witness)

The suspect then got another $8,000 from the victim and no work was done. (Source: Silent Witness)

This man is accused of taking money from a woman and not doing any work for her. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man who they said promised to fix a woman's dented car but took her money and didn't do any work.

On March 22, the man talked to the woman in a Fry's parking lot near 20th Street and Camelback Road and she agreed to let him repair a dent on her vehicle.

The suspect followed her home and then he told her he needed $4,500 to rent a tool. She gave the money to him.

On the following Monday, March 27, the man returned to the woman's house and talked her into withdrawing an additional $8,000 in order for him to get the original $4,500 back, police said. He hasn't been heard from or seen since.

No work was ever done on the car.

The suspect is described as a white man, 50 to 60 years old, 6', 300 lbs. and has a goatee.

Any one with information about who the man is or where he is is asked to call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.