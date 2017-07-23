Teen shot in south Phoenix robbery

A 16-year-old male has been hospitalized with a serious gunshot wound after a sale of private property turned into a robbery. It happened Saturday afternoon at a home near 23rd and Southern avenues.

Police say the shooting occurred when the victim was trying to sell some personal property to the suspect. The sale turned into an argument and the suspect robbed the victim of the property he was trying to sell.

The victim remains in the hospital with a serious gunshot wound. The investigation is still ongoing.

