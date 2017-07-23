Wing Mountain Snow Play Area concessionaire requests cancellation of permit

Management at Wing Mountain Snow Play Area has requested to shut down and cancel its permit this upcoming winter. The site is located 8 miles north of Flagstaff.

Recreation Resource Management (RRM) removed all the structures and amenities on June 21.

This upcoming winter the snow play area and road to the site, Forest Road 222B will be shut off from the public. No parking will be available in the area, and parking is always prohibited along U.S. Highway 180.

Wing Mountain Snow Play Area can be a challenging and difficult recreation site to manage. The site was only open in the winter when there was enough snow for sledding, and frequently closed its gates when it reached its 500-car capacity, especially on the weekends, sometimes seeing up to 1,200 vehicles cycled through the area on busy days.

The Forest Service plans to being a public engagement process in 2018 to understand what recreational experiences the public desires for the Wing Mountain Snow play Area, as well as taking in consideration for traffic congestion and parking issues.

