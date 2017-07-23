Water main break closes intersection in Tempe

City of Tempe officials have closed McClintock Drive near Southern Avenue due to a water main break. Crews are working to clear it up as soon as possible.

Avoid the area and consider alternate routes.

The City of Tempe has provided a list of bus detours:

81 NB: Regular route to McClintock Dr. and Southern Ave.; West on Southern Ave. to Rural Rd.; North on Rural Rd. to Broadway Rd.; East on Broadway Rd. to McClintock Dr.; North on McClintock Dr. to resume regular route.

81 SB: Regular route to McClintock Dr. and Broadway Rd.; West on Broadway Rd. To Rural Rd.; South on Rural Rd. To Southern Ave.; East on Southern Ave. to McClintock Dr.; South on McClintock Dr. to resume regular route.

Mars SB: Regular route to McClintock Dr. and Alameda Dr.; continue east on Alameda Dr. to Los Feliz Dr.; resume regular route.

Mars NB: Regular route to Alameda Dr. and Los Feliz Dr.; continue west on Alameda Dr. to McClintock Dr.; resume regular route.

Jupiter SB: Regular route to Southern Ave. and McClintock Dr.; continue east on Southern Ave. to Country Club Wy.; North on Country Club Wy. To Alameda Dr.; West on Alameda Dr. to Los Feliz Dr.; South on Los Feliz Dr. to layover on SW corner of Los Feliz Dr. and Del Rio Dr.

Jupiter NB: Route begins on southbound Los Feliz Dr., far side of Del Rio Dr.; resume regular route.

