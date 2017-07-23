Arizona Diamondbacks add urban garden to Chase Field

The Arizona Diamondbacks have a new addition to Chase Field, a vertical urban garden. The garden, named D-backs Greens is located at the northwest wall of the stadium outside the main gates and is available to all fans for the remainder of the season.

The garden was designed and created by local Phoenix company, Flower Street Urban Gardens, featuring 180 square feet of vertical hanging planting space.

D-backs Greens will contain nearly 200 assorted herbs, including sweet basil, chives, oregano, rosemary and more that will change seasonally.

D-backs Greens, sponsored by United Healthcare, will be used as a tool to educate fans about sustainability efforts and encourage healthy eating. In part of their sustainability efforts, the team plans to utilize organic material collected from ballpark kitchens to produce compost to enhance the soil in the garden.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, are proud members of the Green Sports Alliance, promoting “green initiatives,” in sports.

Into this 2017 season, the D-backs have partnered with Waste Management to add 200 dual recycling bins, throughout all concourses, as well as have replaced paper towel dispensers with high-efficiency hand dryers in the restrooms.

D-backs Greens gardens is now open for all fans to stop by this 2017 season at the Chase Field.

