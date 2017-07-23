Volunteers panhandle, raise money and awareness for homeless

"It was hot, it was humbling, but at the end of the day, it was amazing," said volunteer David Gillette. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A group of 80 volunteers spent Saturday, not at the pool or at the movies, but out on the street, panhandling to raise money and awareness for the Valley's homeless population.

"It was hot, it was humbling, but at the end of the day, it was amazing," said volunteer David Gillette.

Gillette and dozens of other volunteers immersed themselves in it in Gilbert.

"Today, 100 degrees and humid, it was pretty brutal, but it was a great example and reminder of what our homeless community deals with every single day," said Gillette.

"It's the middle of July and it's very hot, and the fact that our homeless community, our brothers and sisters come out and do this not by choice," said Rock Point Church Pastor, Brandon Beebe.

After collecting $2,000 in generous donations, this group of volunteers served an Italian feast and even rented a snow cone truck for about 250 homeless men and women in downtown Phoenix.

"We had one person gave us $300 in cash," said Shannon Gillette. "We had people giving us 20 dollar bills."

"You can't understand or empathize with someone cause unless you live it," Beebe said.

"I've been homeless a couple of times in the past, I'm homeless right now," said Roy Larkin, who enjoyed the dinner. He said this will hopefully get the large homeless population in the Phoenix metro area more help.

"All the homeless needs the support they can get instead of being harassed," Larkin said.

