Family of 12-year-old boy who died on hot hike holds vigil

One year ago today, a 12-year-old Valley boy died after hiking in extremely hot temperatures on a north Phoenix trail.

Cody Flom went on that hike with his mother's boyfriend. The temperature that day was 110 degrees.

To honor and remember him, the Flom family held a vigil in front of their house.

As the sun set, luminary lights in Cody's favorite color, hot pink, lined the sidewalk and a video played showcasing his energetic personality.

An estimated 100 people showed up to support the family.

His father made the announcement the Maricopa County Attorney's Office called him and will meet with the family on Monday.

So far, officials have said they're reviewing the case and a charging decision has not been made.

Since Cody's death, his father has been pushing for answers.

