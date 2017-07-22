Flagstaff PD: Sex assault suspect arrested

Flagstaff police said a man suspected of a sex assault was arrested Saturday morning.

Around 8:20 a.m., police responded to a report about a sex assault in progress in the 100 block of S. Beaver Street, according to a news release from the Flagstaff Police Department.

When officers arrived, they spoke with a female victim and learned the suspect had left the scene, according to the news release.

Officers received a description of the suspect and began searching the area. Detectives started processing the scene and learned the victim's property had been stolen, according to the news release.

Flagstaff police received a tip about a person who matched the description near the 100 block of S. San Francisco Street.

Officers responded to the area and found the suspect, who was identified as Marcus Thomas. When Thomas was contacted by officers, he was in possession of property belonging to the victim, according to the news release.

Thomas was booked for sex assault, kidnapping and robbery, according to the news release.

