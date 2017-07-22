Chino Valley PD releases body cam video of deadly officer-involved shooting

Yavapai County officials say an armed domestic violence suspect was shot and later died in an encounter with sheriff's deputies and Chino Valley police officers.

The Chino Valley Police Department on Friday released dramatic body camera video of the incident.

According to Yavapai County Sheriff's Office, the suspect, 70-year-old Martin Louis Avena, died from his injuries on July 24 in a Phoenix-area hospital, three days after the incident.

The Sheriff's Office says the shooting occurred during a traffic stop Friday, July 21 in Chino Valley where Avena's van was spotted following a domestic violence incident involving his wife in Paulden earlier Friday.

According to the Sheriff's Office, Avena confronted deputies and officers with a gun "and was shot as a result of the threat."

Avena was in critical condition at a hospital in the Phoenix area, but died three days later of his injuries, officials said.

On Monday, YCSO identified those involved as Deputy Theresa Kennedy, 52, who has been with the Office for 24 years, and Chino Valley police officer Jeffrey Pizzi, 43, who is an 18-year law enforcement veteran with the last four years with the Chino Valley Department Department.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety will investigate the shooting.

