Vigil held for Payson flash flood victims

Hector Miguel Garnica with his wife Maria Raya-Garcia and their three kids Hector Daniel, 7, Mia, 5, and Emily, 3. (Source: Iris Garnica)

After the tragedy, the John Carpino Band and a local business owner thought turning it into a vigil would be a good idea for the town to come together to heal. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On Saturday night, Payson community members held a candlelight vigil in the memory of a family that died in a flash flood near Payson. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It’s been one week since a flash flood ripped through the Cold Springs swimming hole near Payson. Fourteen extended family members celebrating a birthday were swept away. Ten perished.

On Saturday night, Payson community members are holding a candlelight vigil in their memory.

[RELATED: Remains found confirmed to be father missing after flash flood near Payson]

A public concert had already been scheduled for Saturday night at Green Valley Park in Payson. After the tragedy, the John Carpino Band and a local business owner thought turning it into a vigil would be a good idea for the town to come together to heal.

All week, Payson residents watched search and rescue teams drive through their streets and helicopters fly overhead, so they know all too well the tragedy that happened in their town.

[RELATED: 9 killed, 1 missing after flash flood tears through swimming hole near Payson]

Even though many likely never met the victims, they feel the loss too.

Tonight, the entire community is invited to gather together for the first time since the flood.

[RELATED: Search intensifies for man swept away in violent flash flood]

“Neighbors celebrating neighbors and just reaching out in prayer and letting the family know, and the victims, and the first responders. I can't imagine what they're going through having to be there. Pretty traumatic stuff for them to go through, so let them know we all care,” said John Carpino.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. Closer to 8 p.m., the band plans to play a special song for the victims. Then a local pastor will say a prayer and read aloud all the victims' names. Attendees are asked to bring their own candle.

[SLIDESHOW: Deadly flash flood at swimming hole near Payson]

No word on if any of the victims' family members plan to attend.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.