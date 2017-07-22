'Empty the Shelters' pet adoption event comes to the Valley

Two nonprofits dedicated to ending pet homelessness through adoption took the 'Empty the Shelters' event all across the Valley.

The free adoptions are available thanks to the donations of pet lovers who give to Petsmart Charities. At this weekend's event, Petsmart Charities donated $100,000 for the free adoptions.

"Every new pet owner will also get an adoption kit with pet food and information valued at over $350," said David Haworth with Petsmart Charities.

Kathy Bissell with the Bissell Pet Foundation flew in from Michigan to create the partnership and help end pet homelessness.

For a complete list of the animal shelters and Petsmart stores participating in today's event you can go to Empty the Shelters - Bissell Pet Foundation.

