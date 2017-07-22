Man hospitalized after stabbing in Phoenix

A man was hospitalized early Saturday morning after being stabbed in Phoenix. According to Phoenix police, it happened around 4:15 a.m. near 75th Avenue and McDowell Road.

Police said three unknown suspects fled the scene. The victim's injuries are non-life-threatening. The investigation is ongoing.

