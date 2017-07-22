Police arrest 'Washington's Most Wanted' robbery suspect Tolleson

Police arrested a robbery suspect from 'Washington's Most Wanted' in Tolleson on Friday. Dominic Blackburn, 23, of Thurston County, Washington was arrested for first-degree robbery near the I-10 and 91st Avenue.

Blackburn allegedly robbed the victim by posing as an individual looking to trade a cellphone using a buying and selling app. The charges state that Blackburn robbed and assaulted the victim by luring him away from his vehicle and striking him repeatedly with a pistol before fleeing the area.

Blackburn also has a criminal history of burglary, assault and drug convictions.

The breakthrough to the case came from an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers from a 'Washington's Most Wanted' viewer. The tip determined that Blackburn was hiding out in the Phoenix area.

Authorities were able to locate Blackburn at an apartment complex in Tolleson where he was arrested without incident. Blackburn is currently at the Maricopa County 4th Avenue jail awaiting to be returned to Washington.

"Blackburn is a convicted felon who is alleged to have pistol whipped and robbed his victim over a cell phone transaction set up on a popular online app," said David Gonzales, U.S. Marshal for the District of Arizona.

The U.S. Marshal's Office is warning the public to be careful when using these apps and to always meet potential buyers or sellers in public places and to never give out personal information such as a home address.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.