Surprise PD looking for burglary suspect

Surprise are looking for a suspect who burglarized aand stole bank cards from a Surprise residence. (Source: Surprise Police Department)

Surprise police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who burglarized a home.

On May 9, the suspect burglarized and stole bank cards and personal checks from a Surprise home.

The stolen cards were then used at a Walmart near 18th Ave. and Bell Road.

The person of interest left the store in a black passenger car.

The suspect is considered a person of interest for multiple crimes related to this incident.

Please call the Surprise Police tip line at 623-222-8477 or email CrimeTips@Surpriseaz.gov and reference incident #170502242 to report tips about this case.

