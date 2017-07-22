Avondale PD seek public help to identify armed robber

Avondale Police are looking for a man who robbed a party supply store. (Source: Avondale Police Department)

The Avondale Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate and identify an armed robbery suspect.

A Hispanic man wearing a dark colored baseball hat, gray t-shirt, and black shorts, socks and shoes entered an A & C Party Supplies store near W. Loma Linda Blvd. and N. Central Ave. on June 29.

He pointed a handgun at the cashier and demanded money, he then fled southbound.

Please contact Detective Myers with any information that will identify the suspect at (623) 333-7434.

