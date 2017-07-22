Mohave County Sheriff's Office investigating after double drowning at Lake Havasu

Mohave County Sheriff's Office said a man and a woman drowned at Lake Havasu Friday afternoon. According to MCSO, the two were on a boat that was also occupied by one other male adult and two young children.

Investigators said the boat had stopped and was floating in the area just west of the Crazy Horse Cove. The woman, identified as Esmeralda Gonzalez, 41 of Monrovia, California had jumped into the water to go for a swim. She was not wearing a life jacket.

She began to panic in the water, so her husband, Raul Gonzalez, 44 jumped in to rescue her. He was also not wearing a life jacket. Both were seen struggling in the water prior to going under and not resurfacing, officials said.

Esmeralda was pulled from the water and brought to the Crazy Horse Docks around 3:30 p.m. She was unconscious and not breathing. Good Samaritans administered CPR but she was pronounced deceased by Lake Havasu City Fire Department.

MCSO said the good Samaritan was an off duty sheriff's deputy for Los Angeles County.

Raul was located by Lake Havasu City PD and San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department marine units at the bottom of the lake under about 12 feet of water. He was taken to the Crazy Horse Docks where he was also pronounced deceased, officials said.

Autopsy results are pending and alcohol is considered to be a factor. This accident remains under investigation.

