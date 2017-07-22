Good Samaritan stops attempted robbery in San Tan Valley

A good Samaritan is to thank for the botched getaway of an armed robber.

On July 17, Jason Bohlmann entered a Circle K gas station at W. Ocotillo and N. Ironwood in San Tan Valley and allegedly pulled a knife out of his opened backpack.

Police say he demanded money from an employee and threatened the employee with a gun that he did not display.

Bohlmann was taken to the ground by a customer entering the store and held by several people until police arrived.

Bohlmann was booked on two counts of armed robbery, aggravated assault, endangerment, threatening and intimidating and disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon.

