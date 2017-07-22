U.S. Marshals searching for vehicular manslaughter suspect

The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help to locate a suspect wanted for vehicular homicide.

On September 23, 2006 Christopher Joseph Flores, 28, allegedly hit and killed bicyclist Jason Wedo near East McKellips Road and North Dobson Road before 8:05 a.m. while driving under the influence.

Flores was arrested but released by the court.

Flores is described as a 6’0” with brown hair and eyes, and weighs 175 pounds.

His whereabouts are unknown.

Please contact Silent Witness with any information at 480-WITNESS.

Please help the US Marshals and Silent Witness find Christopher Flores. 480-WITNESS 480-TESTIGO https://t.co/gwBFVH6LOj pic.twitter.com/4m9sOTQmRH — Silent Witness (@SilentwitnessAZ) July 22, 2017

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.