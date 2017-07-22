Isolated storms are expected across the Valley this weekend

Scattered storms are in the forecast for the high country again, with isolated storms expected across the Valley through this weekend and early next week.

Weak steering flow will create storms that are slow movers. This means they will drop a lot of rain in a short amount of time. In the mountains, rain totals of one to three inches are possible from thunderstorms, especially across Central Arizona Saturday afternoon and evening. This could lead to flooding.

In Metro Phoenix, storms drifting south from the mountains may also produce heavy bouts of rain, lightning, gusty winds and even small hail. Blowing dust from outflows also can't be ruled out.

Monsoon moisture will deepen Sunday and Monday as high pressure near Colorado and Utah develops a flow from the east and southeast. This will increase storm coverage and bring higher chances of storm activity to the Valley.

A drier and more stable air mass is expected to move into Arizona from the west by the middle of next week, decreasing storm coverage and increasing daytime highs.

For Metro Phoenix, look for a high of 105 Saturday with a 20 percent chance of storms after 11 a.m. and a 30 percent chance of storms this evening.

Sunday, the forecast calls for a high of 99 with a 30 percent chance of storms. Monday, look for a high of 95 with a 40 percent chance of storms. By Tuesday, the high rises to 102 with a 20 percent chance of storms. Storm chances drop off by Wednesday with a high of 105.

[SPECIAL SECTION: Weather]

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.