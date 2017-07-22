YouTube expands local streaming service to Phoenix

YouTube TV is expanding popular streaming services into Phoenix.

The corporation announced Friday that customers in Phoenix, among nine other metro areas including Washington D.C., will be able to stream live local feeds from ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC.

Youtube TV is a cloud DVR device that allows users to stream an unlimited amount of recorded show, as well as and record live TV simultaneously.

Viewers have access to nearly 50 cable networks, including AMC, BBC America, Telemundo and Sundance Channel.

A YouTube TV membership is $35 a month.

