Linkin Park's bodyguard describes man behind mic

Glenn Brooks owns a martial arts studio called Aikido of Scottsdale. But back in 2012, he was hired to do personal security for the band Linkin Park.

Brooks said he got to know the man behind the microphone.

"Sincere, kind, generous, no matter who he was talking to," Brooks said of front-man Chester Bennington.

Brooks said he traveled the world with the band and witnessed firsthand how Bennington conducted himself.

"Any fan, the production crew, the workers around him, he treated everyone equal with respect, and someone who was his stature, it as wonderful and amazing," Brooks said.

He calls Bennington a ball of energy and a complete dichotomy on stage.  

"His ability to be tender and quiet in his music or like a thunderstorm of a voice and everything in between," Brooks said.

He said his passion was clear in his work ethic - never stopping until he got it right.

"You would hear him over and over practicing his notes, he was a perfectionist in what he did," Brooks said.

He added he has one thing he'd like to say to Bennington.

"I would let him know how much he was loved, how much he was respected, how many people's lives he touched," Brooks said.

