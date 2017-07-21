Remains found confirmed to be father missing after flash flood near Payson

Officials confirmed on Friday that human remains found near Payson this week belong to a missing father who was swept away in a flash flood.

A deceased person was found July 19 just below the confluence of Shoo Fly Creek and the East Verde River, and was positively identified as Hector Garnica, according to a news release from the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

The search for 27-year-old Garnica had involved more than 100 people.

Garnica was one of 14 people swept away in a flash flood at Cold Springs swimming hole on Saturday. They were there for Garnica's wife's birthday.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office previously identified the other victims as Selia Garcia Castaneda, 57, Maria Raya-Garcia, 27, Maribel Raya-Garcia, 24, Javier Raya-Garcia, 19, Jonathan Leon, 13, Danial Garnica, 7, Mia Garnica, 5, Emily Garnica, 3, and Erica Raya-Garcia, 2.

Only four of the 14 members of the extended family gathered at the swimming hole were rescued after the flood.

The investigation will remain active, according to the news release.

