Family of girls who stabbed intruder with knife thank community

Too traumatized to talk on camera, the parents of two girls who stabbed a woman accused of breaking in their North Phoenix home through a doggy door asked their friend to talk for them.

Jackie McCormick said the family, who wants to remain anonymous for their safety, is grateful for the outpouring of support from the neighborhood and community since the terrifying incident on Tuesday.

According to court documents, the sisters, who were 10 and 12 years old, were home alone when the suspect, 34-year-old Kristen Marie Anderson squeezed through the doggy door and grabbed one of the girls.

That's when the other sister grabbed a knife and stabbed Anderson in the chest.

A neighbor started a GOFUNDME account, which has raised more than $1,300 as of Thursday evening.

"This particular neighborhood has stepped up," said McCormick. "There are lot of needs that the family has that people don't necessarily think about."

McCormick added the family has removed their doggy door. They're using the money to install a new security system and a video door bell to protect their home. They're also replacing furniture and carpet stained by blood. Some of the funds will also help pay for the girls' crisis counseling.

So far, someone has donated new carpet and Ashley Furniture has donated a 14-piece living room furniture set. Right now, they're looking for help to install the new carpet.

The family is overwhelmed by the amount of people who care.

"(They feel) just unbelievably blessed," said McCormick. "They knew many of their neighbors, but the way the neighborhood has put their arms around them and being able to help them. Help is coming from all different directions. It has brought the whole community together."

The girls' father gives credit to the family dogs for helping to fight off the suspect and allowing his daughters to get away. Tonight, he's calling his girls brave and is glad he's had conversations with them ahead of time so they knew what to do in this type of situation. He's urging other parents to do the same.

3TV/CBS 5 tried calling Anderson to get her side of the story, but she didn't pick up the phone or return our call.

