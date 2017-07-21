Robbers steal pills, cash in Fountain Hills home invasion

The couple says the robbers stole pain pills and about $7,000 from a safe. Vogelzang says the medication and money help him live as he waits for a heart transplant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Randy Vogelzang and Julie Fitzsimmons-Benson were held captive in their own home while a pair of robbers stole pain pills and thousands of dollars. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A Fountain Hills family was held captive in their own home while a pair of robbers stole pain pills and thousands of dollars. It happened early Saturday, July 15, and the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

The two armed men likely got into the home through an open garage door. The homeowner says he had been working on a car in the garage when he went inside to fix dinner, turned around, and came face-to-face with an armed man in his kitchen.

The robber ordered Randy Vogelzang into his bedroom.

“I wasn't listening to the guy so he smashed me with the gun inside my temple,” says Vogelzang. He was later pistol-whipped a second time and the second robber sprayed mace in his face.

When Vogelzang entered the bedroom, he found the second robber holding his fiancée at gunpoint.

“He's got the gun in the right hand and he's going 'shhh get your head into the pillow,'” says Julie Fitzsimmons-Benson.

The couple says both robbers wore bandanas on their faces, but one was more aggressive than the other. Fitzsimmons-Benson tried to connect with the timid thief to get the pair to release her family and leave.

“I said I'll pray for you,” says Fitzsimmons-Benson. “I said it's not too late for you to turn your life around.”

Fitzsimmons-Benson says she felt sorry for him. Vogelzang, however, felt angered because the pair has shattered his family’s sense of safety.

“They'd be lucky to continue to live because of what they caused my family,” says Vogelzang.

The couple says the robbers stole pain pills and about $7,000 from a safe. Vogelzang says the medication and money help him live as he waits for a heart transplant.

A neighbor has launched a GoFundMe page to help the couple recoup their savings.

The two suspects drove away in Vogelzang’s car. Investigators found it abandoned about half a mile away. The family says they also found their stolen cellphones on a neighborhood street.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.