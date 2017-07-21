Phoenix pilot crash-lands plane in southwestern Montana field

Two men from Phoenix who were aboard a single-engine airplane say they had to make an emergency landing in a Montana field when their engine died on the approach to an airport.



Cody Barnett and Thomas Seros tell the Bozeman Daily Chronicle their Cessna 175 was second in line to land Thursday when the engine sputtered 7 miles (11 kilometers) away from Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport.



The 22-year-old Barnett, who was piloting the plane, says the men looked at each other and said, "This can't be good."



Barnett and Seros say they stayed calm as they looked for another place to land. The 19-year-old Seros says he spotted the field.



The plane hit the ground and rolled until crashing into an irrigation ditch.



Neither man was injured. The plane suffered only a few dents

