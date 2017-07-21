Ex-lawmaker Kirkpatrick running for McSally's House seat

Former U.S. Rep. Ann Kirkpatrick is entering a crowded Democratic primary race for the House seat held by two-term Republican Rep. Martha McSally in Arizona's competitive 2nd Congressional District.

Kirkpatrick discloses her intention to run in media interviews published Friday prior to a planned announcement.

She has moved to Tucson from Flagstaff since not running for re-election for a fourth term in the 1st Congressional District and running unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate last year, losing to Republican John McCain.

The 2nd District includes part of the Tucson area as well as Cochise County in the state's southeastern corner.

Other Democratic candidates include former state Reps. Bruce Wheeler and Matt Heinz., retired Pentagon official Mary Matiella, businessmen Charlie Verdin and Billy Kovacs, consultant William Foster and pilot Jeff Latas.

