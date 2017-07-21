Phoenix Uber driver talks about taking baseball players to Albuquerque

Sharma said he'd do it again in a heartbeat. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Phoenix Uber driver Hemat Sharma drove four minor leaguers to their game -- in Albuquerque. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Many people drive for Uber to make money, but how far are they willing to go for their riders?

For Phoenix Uber driver Hemant Sharma, the answer is more than 420 miles.

His adventure began quite literally on a dark and stormy night.

“I knew something was gonna happen but I had no idea something of this magnitude was going to occur, and it did,” he said.

It was about 2 a.m. and he was at Sky Harbor International Airport when he got an interesting phone call. By the end of that call, he had agreed to drive four Triple-A baseball players to Albuquerque. New Mexico. The drive is about seven hours one-way.

Infielder D.J. Peterson, relief pitcher Mark Lowe, first baseman Dan Vogelbach and pitcher, Pat Light of the Triple-A Tacoma Rainiers had a game in Albuquerque, but their flight plans fell through.

[ORIGINAL STORY: Baseball players order an Uber from Phoenix to Albuquerque]

Even the players thought it was a little crazy.

“They were discussing taking a private jet,” Sharma said. “I don't know if they were serious or not. I said, ‘Between a private jet and this one, I’ll try to go as fast as I can.’”

He got the players where they needed to be. The fare came out to more than $680 and the players gave Sharma a five-star rating.

Reporter Jeff Van Sant asked Sharm if he’d do it again.

“I would do it right now,” he answered. “I’d go to Canada. Would you like to go?”

Although Sharma got the players to their game on time, the team, unfortunately, lost 6-5 to the Isotopes.

