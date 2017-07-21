Have police found body of missing Phoenix woman Taylorlyn Nelson?

Investigators are working to determine if the body of a woman found at Lake Pleasant is that of Taylorlyn Nelson, who has been missing since March and presumed dead.

Divers from the Border Patrol Search Trauma and Rescue team recovered the body Thursday "in the proximity of where [Nelson] was believed to be,” according to Sgt. Mercedes Fortune of the Phoenix Police Department.

“The identity of the victim will take some time as the medical examiner conducts their investigation,” she said.

Nelson’s family reported the 21-year-old missing the night of Tuesday, March 14.

“Family advised that they were concerned for her safety since she had not called anyone after arguing with her boyfriend, Kodi Bowe,” Fortune said at the time.

Police arrested three people, including Bowe, in connection with her disappeared in early April.

Bowe, 27, was already in jail when they arrested him for Nelson’s murder; he was booked on an assault charge from the same night she went missing.

Court documents indicate there was a fight at 2:30 a.m. on March 11, during which Bowe pistol-whipped one of Nelson's male friends.

That was also the last day Nelson was seen alive. Her family thinks Bowe re-directed his anger at her.

Police discovered blood and other evidence in the mobile home Nelson shared with Bowe, but the young man was nowhere to be found.

Based on that evidence, investigators developed probable cause to arrest and book Bowe for first-degree murder, abandonment of a body and tampering with physical evidence.

Police also arrested Maxx Bowe and Kerrie Quaintance in connection with Nelson's disappearance.

Quaintance, 51, was arrested and booked for hindering prosecution and abandonment or concealment of a body. Maxx Bowe, 25, was arrested and booked for hindering prosecution.

It's not clear how long it will take the medical examiner to identify the woman whose body was found Thursday.

