20 Cities in 20 Days: Southwest Specialty Foods brings the heat to Goodyear

If you’re a fan of hot sauces and hot snacks, you’re probably familiar with the “Ass Kickin’” brand. They’re known for their Carolina Reaper, Spontaneous Combustion and 210 other spicy foods with sassy names.

As owner Linda Jacobs puts it, “We have an Ass Kickin' Carolina Reaper hot sauce that's just screaming hot. I mean, so hot.”

Linda Jacobs and her husband own Southwest Specialty Foods in Goodyear. She said it was the perfect place to plant their peppers, and eventually, build their manufacturing plant.

“Back in '96, there weren't a lot of people in Goodyear so we felt the opportunity to help the community grow with a nice facility and a nice business to employee people down the road," said Jacobs.

They started with just one product, hot sauce, and they only sold to local shops. Now you can find their products around the Valley, around the state, and even around the globe.

Jacobs said they operate Monday through Friday and base their production of customer demand.

“We rotate our production every day to inventory requirements," said Jacobs. “So, if I have a big customer who orders barbeque sauce tomorrow I may change the schedule that we had set for a month and say, ‘Hey we need to make 500 cases of barbeque sauce today.’“

Many of their product ideas come from customers who are always trying to up the ante.

“Everyone knows someone who likes it hot so there's the challenge. They want to hurt--if someone knows you like it hot, they want to get you to cry," said Jacobs.

If you visit their store in Goodyear bring extra veggies for their mascots roaming the pasture out front. About a dozen mules and donkeys are ready to take those veggies off your hands.

You can also visit their gift shop to get your fill of hot sauces and snacks, or you can find them in Cost Plus stores and small tourist shops around the Valley.

