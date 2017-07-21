Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (July 21-24), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Weather permitting, westbound I-10 overnight restrictions at 59th Avenue in west Phoenix will resume on Sunday evening and continue next week.

[MAP: ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (July 21-24)]

ADOT says drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes and use caution in work zones while the following restrictions are in place:

Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane overnight at 59th Avenue from 9 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (July 24) for bridge construction at Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Westbound I-10 also closed for brief periods at 59th Avenue during overnight hours. DETOUR: When intermittent westbound I-10 closures are needed, traffic will detour along off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. NOTE: This restriction also scheduled Monday through Thursday nights (July 24-28).

Southbound Interstate 17 narrowed to two lanes (left lanes closed) overnight between Dunlap Avenue and Bethany Home Road from 7 p.m. Saturday to 7 a.m. Sunday (July 23) for overhead sign improvements. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to merge safely when approaching the work zone. Watch for highway workers and equipment.

