Woman stabs intruder in Mesa apartment

A woman stabbed a man who allegedly forced his way into her apartment early Friday morning. According to Mesa police, officers were dispatched at 2:30 a.m. to an apartment near Alma School and Broadway roads for a burglary in progress.

When police arrived on scene, the victim told officers that a man, identified as 22-year-old Daniel Lopez, knocked on her door. The victim opened the door and Lopez allegedly forced his way inside.

The victim told officers that she stabbed Lopez and dialed 911. Lopez then fled the apartment. The victim told officers that Lopez did not take anything from her apartment and did not display a weapon but that she did feel that her life was threatened.

The victim said that Lopez lives in the same apartment complex and that she had met him at the pool a month earlier. Police were able to follow a trail of blood to an apartment and located Lopez.

Lopez confirmed what the victim had told police, according to arrest records. Lopez also told officers that he has been unemployed for seven months and needed to pay bills so he was looking to rob the victim for some cash.

Lopez also said that he is currently on probation and had recently been convicted for prior burglary and trafficking of stolen property charges.

Lopez was arrested and booked on one count of second-degree burglary and one count of assault.

[MUGSHOT: Daniel Lopez]

[PDF: Arrest paperwork for Daniel Lopez]

